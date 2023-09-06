Rams WR Cooper Kupp, QB Stetson Bennett to miss season opener with injuries

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and rookie backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss the season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are considering whether to put Kupp on injured reserve for at least four weeks. The Super Bowl 56 MVP injured his hamstring during training camp in early August, and he had a setback last week. Bennett has a right shoulder injury that will delay his potential NFL debut, McVay said.

