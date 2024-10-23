Rams WR Cooper Kupp not focused on trade talk, which emerges the day Puka Nacua returns to practice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has not confirmed reports the team has had conversations about trading the Super Bowl MVP and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp is expected to return against Minnesota on Thursday after missing four games because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, second-year receiver Puka Nacua was activated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday after aggravating a knee injury in the season opener. Kupp has been limited by injuries for the past two-plus seasons.

