Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice early with an injury

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rams receiver Cooper Kupp left Los Angeles’ practice early with an apparent leg injury Tuesday night, and coach Sean McVay wasn’t sure how serious it was. Kupp walked off the field with the training staff about 30 minutes into the two-hour workout at UC Irvine. Matthew Stafford and other players didn’t see exactly what happened, but McVay said he was told the former Super Bowl MVP “came up a little bit in a red zone route.” Kupp is returning for his seventh NFL season this fall after missing the final eight games of last season with a high ankle sprain.

