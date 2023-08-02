Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice early with a hamstring injury

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rams receiver Cooper Kupp left Los Angeles’ practice early with a hamstring injury, and coach Sean McVay wasn’t sure how serious it was. Kupp walked off the field with the training staff about 30 minutes into the two-hour workout at UC Irvine. Matthew Stafford and other players didn’t see exactly what happened, but McVay said he was told the former Super Bowl MVP “came up a little bit in a red zone route.” Kupp is returning for his seventh NFL season this fall after missing the final eight games of last season with a high ankle sprain.

