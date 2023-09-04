Rams WR Cooper Kupp is still in Minnesota to see a specialist for hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Kupp, the 2021 Super Bowl MVP, had 75 catches for 812 yards in just nine games last year before an injury ended his season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota on Monday seeing a specialist for his latest injury. Kupp’s hamstring injury has slowed him for roughly five weeks since he pulled up in practice at training camp on Aug. 1. He left during the weekend to get another opinion, although the Rams haven’t given more specifics. Coach Sean McVay said the Super Bowl 56 MVP had a setback last week. His availability for the Rams’ season opener at Seattle on Sunday seems increasingly unlikely, although he hasn’t been ruled out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.