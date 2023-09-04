Rams WR Cooper Kupp is still in Minnesota to see a specialist for hamstring injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota on Monday seeing a specialist for his latest injury. Kupp’s hamstring injury has slowed him for roughly five weeks since he pulled up in practice at training camp on Aug. 1. He left during the weekend to get another opinion, although the Rams haven’t given more specifics. Coach Sean McVay said the Super Bowl 56 MVP had a setback last week. His availability for the Rams’ season opener at Seattle on Sunday seems increasingly unlikely, although he hasn’t been ruled out.

