Rams waive struggling K Lucas Havrisik, will re-sign previously waived Brett Maher for Week 18

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams waived struggling kicker Lucas Havrisik on Monday, and coach Sean McVay said Brett Maher will return to kick for the Rams nine games after they waived him. The Rams’ 11 missed field goals this season are the most by an NFL team since 2015, and their 15 total missed kicks are the most in the league this season. But McVay said Monday that the Rams surveyed the list of available kickers and decided nobody was a better solution to this season-long problem than Maher, the kicker with whom the problem started.

