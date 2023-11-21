Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson again after his 4-game return to the club

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have waived running back Darrell Henderson for the second time in two seasons. The Rams dropped Henderson after a four-game return to the team with which he won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Starting running back Kyren Williams is expected to return from a four-game absence from a sprained ankle Sunday against Arizona. Henderson rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries over the past four games with the Rams. Henderson was initially waived by the Rams on Nov. 22, 2022, after 10 games in his fourth NFL season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.