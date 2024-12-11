Rams visit the 49ers seeking their first season sweep in the series since 2018

The Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers in a key game in the NFC West race. The Rams are a game behind first-place Seattle and a game ahead of the Niners and neither team can afford many more slipups if they want to reach the postseason. The Rams won the first meeting at home in September and are seeking their first series sweep against the 49ers since 2018.

