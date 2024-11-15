Rams trying to work through first-quarter struggles, hope healthier O-line can help

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams finally have their starting interior offensive line healthy. But rust was evident when left guard Steve Avila and center Jonah Jackson returned from injuries to play in Monday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Avila says everything that went wrong in that game “is fixable.” The Rams are 4-5 entering this weekend’s game at New England. They’re hoping a week of practice will help their O-line play better, especially early in the game. The Rams are 31st in the NFL in scoring in the first quarter, averaging 1.4 points per game.

