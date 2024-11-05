Rams trade CB Tre’Davious White to Ravens in draft pick swap, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have traded cornerback Tre’Davious White to the Baltimore Ravens, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams were still completing the deal. The Rams get a seventh-round pick in 2026 while sending their own seventh-round pick in 2027 to Baltimore. White is a two-time Pro Bowl selection but he was a flop in his brief tenure with the Rams, who signed him to a one-year, $4.25 million deal as a free agent after seven seasons in Buffalo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.