Rams to sit Stafford, Kupp, Donald, Kyren in regular-season finale vs 49ers to rest for playoffs

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls out to his teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and linebacker Ernest Jones will not start in the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams’ regular-season finale at San Francisco, coach Sean McVay says. Carson Wentz will make his Rams debut when they visit the top-seeded 49ers on Sunday. The Rams have clinched a playoff spot and earning a slightly higher seeding clearly means little to McVay with most of the NFC playoff picture still in flux behind No. 1-seeded San Francisco. Stafford is currently sixth in the NFL with 3,965 yards passing and Williams is the NFL’s second-leading rusher.

