Rams’ talented defensive line faces extra challenge in running ability of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Earning the right to pass rush” is the mantra of just about every defensive lineman and coach. The young front of the Los Angeles Rams will have to put that into practice against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but it won’t be easy against a run game featuring quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley. The Rams have tightened up against the rush after a poor start, but the Eagles have the best ground attack in the NFL, averaging 181.3 yards per game.

