Rams starting LT Alaric Jackson suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The NFL gave no further details about the suspension. Jackson started 15 games and a playoff game at left tackle last season for the Rams. He has been Los Angeles’ starting left tackle for most of the past two seasons since Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, although he missed half of the 2022 season with blood clots in his leg. Joe Noteboom is most likely to take Jackson’s place during his suspension.

