Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on concealed weapon charge hours after game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Kendrick was arrested after a traffic stop in Hollywood, several hours after the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona at SoFi Stadium. The second-year pro from Georgia played 68 snaps against the Cardinals and had two tackles. TMZ reported that officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car. Rams coach Sean McVay said the team and the NFL were aware of Kendrick’s arrest.

