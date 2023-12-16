Rams star Aaron Donald downgraded to questionable with groin tightness for game vs Washington

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against Washington on Sunday due to groin tightness. The seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman was downgraded after he practiced during the week with the Rams. The three-time AP defensive player of the year took Friday off as his usual rest day. Donald hasn’t missed a game this season for the Rams (6-7), who are in the thick of the NFC playoff race. He missed six games last season in the first injury absence of his 10-year career.

