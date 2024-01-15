Rams’ Stafford falls just short of leading another comeback win in Detroit against his former team

DETROIT (AP) — Everything was in place for Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback was at Ford Field in front of a massive crowd with a chance to add to his long list of fourth-quarter comebacks and ruin his former team’s shot at its first playoff win in 32 years. This time, he couldn’t make it happen. Stafford, who led 31 late rallies in his 12 years as Detroit’s quarterback, faced third-and-14 from the Lions 44 when he threw an incomplete pass. Sean McVay and the Rams then chose to punt. But Stafford could only watch as Jared Goff sealed a 24-23 win Sunday night by passing for two first downs.

