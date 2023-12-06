Rams sign longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby to their practice squad

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed longtime Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby to their practice squad. The move likely indicates the 39-year-old Crosby will soon be the third kicker to appear in a game for Los Angeles this season, given Lucas Havrisik’s recent struggles. Crosby spent 16 seasons with the Packers, becoming the leading scorer in franchise history with 1,918 points. Green Bay declined to re-sign him after last season. Havrisik has missed two field goals and one extra point in the Rams’ past two games, dropping to 7 for 10 on field goals since he replaced Brett Maher in late October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.