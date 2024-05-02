Rams sign longtime Eagles backup RB Boston Scott to a 1-year contract

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran running back Boston Scott has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Scott spent most of the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 71 passes for 566 yards and another score. The 29-year-old Scott is most famous for repeatedly having big games against the New York Giants. He has scored 10 of his 17 career touchdowns against the Eagles’ NFC East rival. Scott will compete for a role with the Rams, who return with second-leading NFL rusher Kyren Williams as their top ball-carrier.

