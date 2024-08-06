Rams sign 3 offensive linemen, including Conor McDermott, because of injuries to starters

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed three offensive linemen as they deal with injuries up front. Conor McDermott, Matt Kaskey and Alec Lindstrom joined the team, which is currently missing starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle) and left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder). All three injuries are considered week to week.

