Rams’ Sean McVay hopes in-demand coordinator Raheem Morris will be back next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have established a foundation for the future, but Sean McVay understands the coaching carousel could take away one of the key members of his staff. McVay hopes to have defensive coordinator Raheem Morris back next season, while recognizing his status as one of the more desirable candidates to fill any of the head coaching vacancies around the NFL. Morris has at least three interviews scheduled for this week, as he is set to meet with the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

