Rams’ Sean McVay expresses gratitude, love for grandfather

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is mourning the death of his grandfather, former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who died at 91 this week. The Rams’ wildly successful young coach knows he got to the pinnacle of the NFL on the shoulders of colleagues and mentors and nobody gave him a bigger boost than John McVay. Sean McVay says he got his first NFL coaching job right out of college with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of his grandfather’s reputation and relationships around the league. He says he wants to honor his grandfather’s legacy.

