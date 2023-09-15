Rams rookie Puka Nacua misses practice with oblique injury after his dynamic NFL debut

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Puka Nacua is still getting used to the punishment he’ll have to absorb to be an NFL receiver. The Los Angeles Rams rookie missed practice with an oblique injury Thursday, four days after taking several shots to the ribs in his debut game. The rest of Nacua’s first outing for the Rams was a big success. Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards in the Rams’ surprising 30-13 victory at Seattle last Sunday, immediately becoming an integral part of Los Angeles’ offense. Matthew Stafford clearly had confidence in the rookie fifth-round pick, targeting Nacua a whopping 15 times.

