Rams rework Matthew Stafford’s contract to avoid holdout, but no extension for QB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have come to a resolution with quarterback Matthew Stafford to avoid a potential holdout during training camp, which starts Wednesday at Loyola Marymount University. Coach Sean McVay says the agreement does not include a contract extension for Stafford, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in March 2022 shortly after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl championship. Instead of a new deal, the Rams and the 36-year-old Stafford reworked his existing contract. Details of the modification were not immediately available.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.