Rams release edge-rushing LB Leonard Floyd after 3 seasons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams released pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd after three productive seasons. Floyd led the Rams last season with nine sacks while making 59 tackles, including 10 for loss. The Super Bowl champion had 29 total sacks and never missed a game during three seasons with Los Angeles which signed him as a free agent in April 2020. Floyd agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32.5 million guaranteed in March 2021, but the Rams released him as part of their moves to squeeze under the salary cap.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.