Rams receivers understand collective effort needed to replace injured Kupp and Nacua

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams face a difficult task with top wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both out injured. The task will fall to a group which includes established veteran DeMarcus Robinson, familiar faces Tyler Johnson and Tutu Atwell, and intriguing rookie Jordan Whittington. Over the past 20 games, including the playoffs, Kupp and Nacua have combined for 53% of the Rams’ receiving yards, 46% of receptions and 13 of the team’s 29 passing touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.