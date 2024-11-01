Rams receiver Puka Nacua questionable to face Seahawks after tweaking knee in practice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable to play against Seattle on Sunday after aggravating a knee injury in practice this week. Nacua originally hurt his right knee in training camp before aggravating it in the opener at Detroit, forcing him to miss five games while on injured reserve. Nacua returned last week in a victory over Minnesota, catching seven passess for 106 yards, but he came out of practice Thursday.

