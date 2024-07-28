Rams receiver Puka Nacua keeps same approach after breakout rookie season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had the most prolific season in NFL history for a rookie last season. The fifth-round pick had 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. That included seven 100-yard games and five with at least eight receptions. Judging by how things have gone the first week of training camp, Nacua doesn’t appear to be at risk of a sophomore slump. Nacua made a pair of nice catches on Saturday while being matched up against cornerback Tre’Davious White, who the Rams signed in the offseason from Buffalo.

