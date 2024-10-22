Rams receiver Puka Nacua designated for return to practice following Week 1 knee injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been designated to return to practice after missing five games with a knee injury. Nacua was the most productive rookie receiver in NFL history last season, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards. Nacua then caught four passes for 35 yards in the Rams’ season opener against Detroit before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury, eventually going on injured reserve. The Rams have struggled without Nacua and fellow starting receiver Cooper Kupp, who got hurt in Week 2 against Arizona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.