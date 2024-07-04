Rams re-sign veteran safety John Johnson after successful return last season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran safety John Johnson has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams after his successful return to the team last season. Johnson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams as a starting safety. Johnson left for a lucrative free-agent deal with Cleveland in 2021. After two seasons as a starter for the Browns, he returned to Los Angeles last summer. Johnson began last season as a reserve, but eventually resumed his starting job. He had two interceptions and 42 tackles while taking a leadership role in the Rams’ young defense.

