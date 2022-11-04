Rams RB Cam Akers back at practice, won’t explain absence

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has returned to practice, working out with the team for the first time in three weeks. Akers had not been with the team since Oct. 12, when an apparent conflict with the coaching staff led to his separation from the team. He declined to explain exactly why he was away from the defending Super Bowl champions. Coach Sean McVay said on Oct. 17 the Rams would attempt to trade Akers, but the trade deadline passed Tuesday with no moves.

