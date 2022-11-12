Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against Arizona while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rams coach Sean McVay says the quarterback “has been making good progress” since being placed in the protocol. Stafford worked out and threw the ball Thursday, and he participated in the Rams’ practice Friday on a limited basis. None of that progress means Stafford will play for Los Angeles against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, however. The Rams say they had no indication Stafford had concussion symptoms last Sunday during their loss at Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.