Rams QB Matthew Stafford on track to return after missing one start with thumb injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on track to return from a sprained ligament in his right thumb against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Stafford was able to practice on Wednesday, including taking snaps from under center in rainy conditions. Stafford was injured against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29 and missed the Rams’ 20-3 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5 before the team’s bye week.

