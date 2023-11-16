Rams QB Matthew Stafford on track to return after missing one start with thumb injury

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Ludtke]

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on track to return from a sprained ligament in his right thumb against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Stafford was able to practice on Wednesday, including taking snaps from under center in rainy conditions. Stafford was injured against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29 and missed the Rams’ 20-3 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5 before the team’s bye week.

