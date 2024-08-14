Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves practice with Cowboys early because of hamstring tightness

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday early because of hamstring tightness. Stafford missed approximately the second half of the workout, but the 36-year-old remained on the sideline in pads and did not show any apparent signs of injury during or after the two-hour session.

