Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves homecoming game at Cowboys with thumb injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Stafford didn’t make it to the finish of his homecoming game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback injured the thumb on his throwing (right) hand on a failed 2-point conversion pass in the final seconds of the first half. Stafford ended up with a bloody elbow after catching a 2-point pass from receiver Tutu Atwell on a double-reverse. The former Dallas high school standout was replaced by Brett Rypien late in the third quarter. His early interception was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by DaRon Bland as the Cowboys built a 33-3 lead in the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.