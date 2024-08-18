Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with hamstring tightness

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay thinks quarterback Matthew Stafford should be ready to play in the team’s season opener at Detroit. Stafford departed a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday because of hamstring tightness. It’s unclear how much he will be able to practice this week, but McVay has no concerns about Stafford’s availability for the Sept. 8 opener against the Lions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.