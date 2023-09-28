Rams putting plans together if left tackle Alaric Jackson can’t play at Colts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are making contingency plans if left tackle Alaric Jackson can’t play at Indianapolis on Sunday because of a hamstring injury. Jackson was hurt in a 19-16 loss at Cincinnati on Monday night and was replaced by second-year lineman Zachary Thomas. The Rams could also move right guard Joe Noteboom, who has more experience playing left tackle than Thomas. The younger player struggled against the Bengals’ pass rush.

