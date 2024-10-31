Rams prepare to face LB Ernest Jones, now with Seahawks 2 months after his abrupt trade out of LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Less than two weeks before the regular season began, the Los Angeles Rams abruptly traded linebacker Ernest Jones to Tennessee for a minor late-round draft pick upgrade in 2026. Coach Sean McVay curiously called the trade a “football decision” when it happened. Two months later, McVay says the Rams made what they thought was the best decision in the moment after failing to agree to a contract extension with the fourth-year linebacker. Jones meets up with the Rams (3-4) this weekend in Seattle, where he has landed after another trade. The struggling Titans got a much better return for Jones than Los Angeles did.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.