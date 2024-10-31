Rams prepare to face LB Ernest Jones, now with Seahawks 2 months after his abrupt trade out of LA

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) has his helmet come off as Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Less than two weeks before the regular season began, the Los Angeles Rams abruptly traded linebacker Ernest Jones to Tennessee for a minor late-round draft pick upgrade in 2026. Coach Sean McVay curiously called the trade a “football decision” when it happened. Two months later, McVay says the Rams made what they thought was the best decision in the moment after failing to agree to a contract extension with the fourth-year linebacker. Jones meets up with the Rams (3-4) this weekend in Seattle, where he has landed after another trade. The struggling Titans got a much better return for Jones than Los Angeles did.

