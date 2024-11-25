Rams once again fall flat in prime time with a chance to move into a tie atop the NFC West

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For the second time in three weeks, the Los Angeles Rams went into a game knowing a win would move them into a tie for the NFC West lead, only to struggle mightily on the prime-time stage. Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards, the most the Rams have allowed to a running back, but it was the familiar struggles on offense and special teams that also loomed just as large in Sunday night’s 37-20 loss to the Eagles. Barkley’s 255 yards is the most a running back has gained against the Rams. The Eagles’ 314 total rushing yards was the fourth-most allowed in a game in franchise history.

