Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.

