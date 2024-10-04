Rams OC Mike LaFleur focused on resolving red zone woes, not facing brother on opposite sideline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is more focused on his team’s ongoing struggles in the red zone than another game against his brother, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. This is the fifth meeting between the brothers since Matt LaFleur became an NFL head coach in 2019. Mike LaFleur, in his second season with the Rams, is trying to help fix an offense which has scored seven touchdowns in 17 trips inside the 20-yard line amid a 1-3 start to the season.

