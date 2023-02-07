Rams OC Mike LaFleur eager to provide support for McVay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike LaFleur has known Sean McVay for 13 years, and now they’re finally working together with the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur was hired as the Rams’ offensive coordinator last month. LaFleur said talks about any specific coaching duties aren’t the current top priority, but he is eager to embrace whatever responsibilities McVay is willing to give him. LaFleur isn’t likely to be the Rams’ play-caller, since McVay has shown no interest in giving up that job even while lamenting his inability to delegate responsibility during his public struggles with burnout over the past three offseasons.

