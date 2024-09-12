Rams, McVay try to extend their recent dominance over the Cardinals in an NFC West matchup

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Rams have dominated the series under coach Sean McVay with a 13-2 record. The Cardinals and Rams are both trying to bounce back from competitive Week 1 losses. Arizona has an 11-6-1 record in home openers since State Farm Stadium opened in 2006. The Rams have won nine straight games against the Cardinals on the road.

