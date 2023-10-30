Rams’ Matthew Stafford has sprained thumb ligament. Stetson Bennett is unlikely to play this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford has a sprained ligament in his right thumb. The injury could possibly sideline the Rams’ starting quarterback for Los Angeles’ visit to Green Bay this weekend. The Rams are looking for another quarterback to pair with backup Brett Rypien in practice this week in case Stafford’s sprained UCL prevents him from playing against the Packers. That search won’t include rookie fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett, who has been away from the Rams since the preseason for undisclosed reasons. Coach Sean McVay acknowledged for the first time that the two-time College Football Playoff-winning quarterback is unlikely to play for Los Angeles this season.

