Rams look to extend winning streak, Dolphins aim to end skid in Monday night matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, right, is congratulated by Xavier Smith (19) and Cooper Kupp, middle, after catching a touchdown pass during overtime of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Brashear]

The Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions. The Rams have won three straight and are right back in the contested NFC West race after beating Seattle in overtime, 26-20. The Dolphins have lost three in a row by a combined 10 points after falling 30-27 to Buffalo.

