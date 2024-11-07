Rams look to extend winning streak, Dolphins aim to end skid in Monday night matchup

The Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions. The Rams have won three straight and are right back in the contested NFC West race after beating Seattle in overtime, 26-20. The Dolphins have lost three in a row by a combined 10 points after falling 30-27 to Buffalo.

