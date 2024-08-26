Rams linebacker Ernest Jones doesn’t practice after being given permission to seek trade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones did not practice Monday after being given permission to seek a trade. Jones took to social media on Sunday to clarify that he never requested a trade. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Jones’ statement and said discussions with both the player’s agent and other teams are ongoing. Jones is going into the final year of his rookie contract, having established himself as a team captain and the defensive play-caller on the field, but at a position where the Rams have usually not committed significant money since McVay took over in 2017.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.