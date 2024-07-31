Rams left guard Jonah Jackson day to day because of shoulder injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jonah Jackson is day to day because of a shoulder injury. He left practice early on Tuesday, holding his left arm while coming off the field with a trainer. Jackson signed a three-year contract with $34 million in guaranteed money in March after playing his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions.

