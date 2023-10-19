Rams invite 4 running backs to compete for carries after injuries to their top 2 backs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Rams abruptly lost the top two remaining running backs on their depth chart to late-game injuries last Sunday, they decided to open a midseason competition for the job. The Rams promoted tested veteran Royce Freeman from the practice squad to the roster alongside rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans. They dipped into Minnesota’s practice squad to sign Myles Gaskin, and they even re-signed Darrell Henderson, who spent most of the past four seasons with the Rams and even won a Super Bowl ring. The coaching staff will spend this week deciding who gets the ball against Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.