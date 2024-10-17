Rams hope WR Cooper Kupp returns to face the Raiders, who begin life without WR Davante Adams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are desperately hoping their No. 1 receiver is about to return to their lineup. The Las Vegas Raiders are finally beginning life without their own top pass catcher. Two offenses that have struggled this season without their most dynamic playmakers meet at SoFi Stadium when the Rams host the Raiders in a meeting of Los Angeles’ two favorite NFL teams. Cooper Kupp is hoping to play for the first time since spraining his ankle in Week 2 for the Rams, while the Raiders are about to find out what they’ll be like without Davante Adams, the six-time Pro Bowler traded to the Jets.

