Rams hope they drafted a new defensive core in post-Donald era with FSU teammates Verse, Fiske

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams used their top two picks on Florida State teammates who could play an immediate role on their defense. Edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske filled the two clearest needs for the Rams’ roster, and they’ve already got a chemistry that should help the Rams immediately as they rebuild their defense in the absence of Aaron Donald. After seven consecutive years as a first-round spectator, the Rams got top-end prospects. Los Angeles made two top-40 picks for the first time since 2014, and it made four top-100 picks for only the second time since 2015.

