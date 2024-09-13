Rams hope reinforcements and resilience can lift injury-filled offensive line vs. Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams expect to be in better shape on the offensive line when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after having to reconfigure their front because of injuries during a 26-20 loss at the Detroit Lions. That could include the season debut of right tackle Rob Havenstein, who did not play against the Lions because of an ankle injury. Havenstein was limited Thursday but is optimistic he can be back in the starting lineup this week. The Rams lost left guard Steve Avila and swing tackle Joe Noteboom to knee and ankle injuries against the Lions.

